Car crashes into Center Line home, throwing sleeping child out of house

A girl suffered numerous injuries Monday morning when a driver slammed into her Center Line home as she slept.

Witnesses say the suspect was speeding when she crashed into a home in the area of O'Hare Street and MacArthur just before 3 a.m. The force of the crash threw a 9-year-old girl out of a window and into a yard. A baby who was a few feet away was not hurt.

"We looked out the window, and we saw that the car had went through the house, the home, and then we looked out, and we saw the little girl laying on the grass," a witness said.

The child is stable but recovering from multiple injuries, including cuts, bruises, and injuries to her ribs and pelvis.

"Who even thinks about someone driving their car through their house? It just doesn't happen," said Center Line Public Safety Director Paul Myszenski. "So, this comes way out of left field, and there's absolutely no way you could do anything to prevent this."

The suspect driver was arrested after trying to run away. Police are now awaiting toxicology results to determine if the driver was impaired.