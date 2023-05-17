Video shows car plow through doggy daycare

Wild video from a doggy day care in Maryland shows the moment a car plowed through its storefront and narrowly missed two employees.

Surveillance video from Sniffers Doggie Retreat and Training Center in Rockville shows a woman in the lobby speaking with two employees behind the counter when a car pulls up to the front of the store.

At first, the car appears to park, but then it lunges forward and smashes through the glass windows and doors, destroying the front lobby before driving into what appear to be empty dog cages in the next room.

No humans or dogs were hurt as the car plowed through, but it narrowly missed two employees and two dogs got out, FOX 5 DC reported. Video shows the two employees and the customer in the lobby scrambling to get away.

One of the dogs that escaped was found within hours. The other was missing for 36 hours before finding its own way back to the facility.

The doggy day care said police haven’t released specifics, but they know it was an accident. Fortunately, they're able to stay open and operate out of another room until the damage is repaired.

"Everyone is now safe," the business said on Instagram. "We will be working hard to get our facility back to normal and can’t wait to see your dogs this summer!"