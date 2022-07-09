Car crashes into post office in Grosse Pointe Farms

article

The Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a car crash into a post office.

Officers said the car left the road and crashed into the post office building on Mack Ave and E Warren.

(Photo: submitted by Eric)

Investigators said there are no serious injuries at this time.

The building is compromised and postal services in the area might be delayed, officers said.

