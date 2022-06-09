Car slams into stopped Michigan State cruiser after losing control on I-94

article

A state police car that had pulled to the side of the highway in St. Clair Shores for a crash investigation was struck from behind by a driver that lost control Thursday morning.

The crash resulted in rear-end damage to the patrol vehicle and minor injuries from both the officer and the occupants in the car.

All are expected to be okay.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on I-94 near 10 Mile Road in the westbound lanes.

With emergency lights activated, the officer was working a single car crash when the driver of a passenger car that was in the left lane lost control. According to police, the vehicle crossed all lanes of traffic before crashing into the back of a patrol car.

The force of the crash pushed the police car into the first vehicle, causing more damage.

The at-fault driver and his passenger refused medical treatment for their injuries. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor laceration.