Car stealing ring suspects caught after Southfield police stop SUV during chase

A recently arrested car theft trio are suspected to be part of a large-scale ring. They’ve been on the Michigan State Police's radar for months in connection to a number of violent crimes, and in Troy for allegedly stealing about a dozen airbags last fall.

For now – 19-year-old Davon Harris, the suspected ring leader, is being held on a half-million dollar bond running from police, weapons charges and theft. the other two are 17 and 16 years old – being charged as juveniles.

"You can't commit these crimes and ride off into the sunset," said Police Chief Elvin Barren.

This story starts with a nap - as the three soon-to-be accused criminals, were snoozing in a stolen SUV, last week in Southfield.

"For whatever reason, they came to Southfield to take a nap; wrong decision," Barren said.

When officers walked up – they spotted a loaded handgun on the console - which changed the tone.

Nineteen-year-old Davon Harris, left, and the other two suspects ages 17 and 16.

The trio, woke up – and drove off, fast - nearly hitting officers.

"They're taking off northbound," an officer said over the radio.

Then a veteran Southfield officer – made a potentially life-saving move - stopping the stolen SUV with a pit maneuver before it busts gets onto Southfield Road during rush hour.

"What we learned there were two handguns in that vehicle one stolen out of Warren and the other title unregistered," Barren said.

"There have been multiple investigations related to their crime sprees and as a result of our arrests, now these other agencies can move along with their investigations as well," Barren said.



