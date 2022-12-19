Carhartt expanding Dearborn operations, creating 125 jobs

Carhartt will expand its Dearborn operations, creating 125 jobs, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced Monday.

This expansion is thanks to the help from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is supported by a $937,500 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

Areas of expansion include product design, digital marketing, customer care, and operations. According to the company, wages for the new jobs will average $43.22 per hour plus benefits.

"We’re excited to bring more high-paying jobs to Michigan," said Carhartt Chief Financial Officer Susan Telang. "Our business continues to grow year over year and partnering with the MEDC allows us to expand our employee base by adding top talent and, at the same time, continue to invest in our home state where Carhartt was established in 1889."

The city of Dearborn has offered to assist the company with expedited and streamlined permitting for the expansion efforts.

"We couldn’t be more excited for Carhartt’s new and improved Dearborn campus, and the more than 120 jobs that will come with it," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. "Dearborn is proud to serve as the home of multigenerational innovators like Carhartt, and we welcome their continued belief in Dearborn as a catalyst for future impact."

See available Carhartt jobs here.