Carjack suspect in high-speed Detroit chase blows tire in helicopter video

Newly released Michigan State Police video showed a carjack suspect's arrest after high-speed pursuit thanks to helicopter overwatch Wednesday night.

The backstory:

MSP's Trooper 2 was used to help track down the suspect who led police on a chase through the west side of Detroit after 10 p.m.

It ended with the suspect blowing a tire, then coming to stop on the Southfield freeway before being tased and arrested.

MSP helicopter video shows the pursuit sprawling from I-96 onto the Southfield freeway before the chase came to an end near McNichols.

The suspect ran across the freeway northbound in the southbound lane before an officer using a Tazer stopped him while running up an embankment off the freeway shoulder.

"We continue to see that these suspects do not care who they hurt when they try to get away," said F/Lt Mike Shaw. "Great work by officers on the ground and the crew of Trooper 2 as another bad guy goes to jail tired."