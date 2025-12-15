Carl Carlton, 'Bad Mama Jama' singer dies at 73

article

The Brief Funk singer and Detroit-born musician Carl Carlton has died at the age of 73. His son announced the artist's passing on Facebook. The singer was behind hits like ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama' and ‘Everlasting Love.’



"RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton singer of She's a Bad Mama Jama. Long hard fight in life and you will be missed," the post read.

Carlton's death comes six years after he suffered a stroke, according to Soultracks.com.