Carl Carlton, 'Bad Mama Jama' singer dies at 73
article
(FOX 2) - Detroit-born singer Carl Carlton died at the age of 73.
The funk and R&B singer who performed ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama,' died, his son announced on Facebook this weekend.
"RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton singer of She's a Bad Mama Jama. Long hard fight in life and you will be missed," the post read.
Carlton's death comes six years after he suffered a stroke, according to Soultracks.com.
The Source: Family of Carl Carlton were cited for this story.