Carl Carlton, 'Bad Mama Jama' singer dies at 73

By Jack Nissen
Published  December 15, 2025 12:10pm EST
She's a Bad Mam a jam a Carl Carlton during Tom Joyner Sky Show - June 22, 2007 at Detroit Opera House in Detroit, Michigan, United States. (Photo by Monica Morgan/WireImage)

The Brief

    • Funk singer and Detroit-born musician Carl Carlton has died at the age of 73.
    • His son announced the artist's passing on Facebook.
    • The singer was behind hits like ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama' and ‘Everlasting Love.’

(FOX 2) - Detroit-born singer Carl Carlton died at the age of 73. 

The funk and R&B singer who performed ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama,' died, his son announced on Facebook this weekend.

"RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton singer of She's a Bad Mama Jama. Long hard fight in life and you will be missed," the post read.

Carlton's death comes six years after he suffered a stroke, according to Soultracks.com.

The Source: Family of Carl Carlton were cited for this story. 

Detroit