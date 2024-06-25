Carpenter Lake Nature Preserve expected to open next month after renovations

article

Carpenter Lake Nature Preserve in Southfield is slated to reopen next month after nearly a year of renovations.

The 42-acre park closed last July for several projects, including the addition of a bathroom open year-round, a new parking area, a shelter that will be used for nature programs, and upgraded stormwater infrastructure. A $600,000 Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Michigan Enhancement Grant helped fund the project.

The renovations were expected to be completed in the spring, but were delayed, partly due to weather. The park is expected to open in early July.