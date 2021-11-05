Cars, motorhome, boat available at this weekend's Allen Park police vehicle auction

article

A boat, motorhome, lawnmower, and numerous cars are up for auction at Saturday's Allen Park police vehicle auction.

The vehicles must be purchased with cash or a company check. They are being sold as-is with no odometer reading. Vehicles can be inspected one hour before the auction, which starts at 10 a.m. at the Allen Park Police Auto Pound.

Entry to the auction is free but all bidders must register prior to at the city's Records Bureau at 15915 Southfield Road.

Purchased vehicles must be paid for by 3 p.m. Saturday and all vehicles must be removed from the lot by Wednesday.

The impound lot is at 24000 W. Outer Drive.

Tentative list of vehicles available:

