Cars, motorhome, boat available at this weekend's Allen Park police vehicle auction
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A boat, motorhome, lawnmower, and numerous cars are up for auction at Saturday's Allen Park police vehicle auction.
The vehicles must be purchased with cash or a company check. They are being sold as-is with no odometer reading. Vehicles can be inspected one hour before the auction, which starts at 10 a.m. at the Allen Park Police Auto Pound.
Entry to the auction is free but all bidders must register prior to at the city's Records Bureau at 15915 Southfield Road.
Purchased vehicles must be paid for by 3 p.m. Saturday and all vehicles must be removed from the lot by Wednesday.
The impound lot is at 24000 W. Outer Drive.
Tentative list of vehicles available:
- 2001 Acura 3.2cl
- 2003 Hyundai Sonata
- 2009 Saturn Vue
- 2008 Ford Edge
- 2005 Mazda 6
- 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2010 Kia Forte
- 1998 Lexus Ls
- 1999 Mercury Cougar
- 2007 Saturn Aura
- 2013 Chevy Malibu
- 2016 Chevy Impala
- 2004 Honda Civic
- 2003 Bmw 330
- 2007 Lincoln Mkz
- 2002 Dodge Dakota
- 2013 Ford Taurus
- 2009 Chevy Malibu
- 2013 Dodge Dart
- 2009 Chevy Malibu
- 2005 Honda Civic
- 2002 Chevy Trailblazer
- 2007 Mercury Mariner
- 2002 Ford Focus
- 2014 Chevy Cruze
- 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis
- 2008 Chrysler Town & Country
- 2007 Chevy Silverado 1500
- 2011 Toyota Camry
- 1999 Dodge Durango
- 2005 Chevy Impala
- 2005 Ford Explorer
- 2003 Chevy Venture
- 2016 GMC Terrain
- 1998 Audi A4
- 1999 Chevy Astro
- 2010 Ford Escape
- 2003 Bmw 745
- 1950 Sears 14 Foot Boat
- 1997 Nissan Sentra
- 1999 Chevy Astro
- 2002 Chevy Tahoe
- 2004 BMW 330i
- 2005 Ford 500
- 2007 Chevy Silverado
- 2004 Honda Element
- 2003 Winnebago Motor Home
- 2005 Ford Escape
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2014 Chrysler 200
- 2005 Ford Escape
- 2002 Ford Focus
- 2001 Chevy Suburban
- 2010 Ford Mustang
- 2010 Dodge Avenger
- 2017 John Deere Zero Turn Mower Model Z950m