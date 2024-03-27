Cars, trucks, motorcycle up for auction in Riverview

Place bids on cars, trucks, and more at the Riverview police vehicle auction next month.

Twenty vehicles will be available, including a motorcycle and a utility trailer, at the April 6 auction.

Doors open at 9 a.m. to preview the vehicles at Riverview Towing at 13396 Sibley before bidding starts at 10 a.m.

The auction is cash only, and payments must be made during the auction.

Though photos and conditions of the vehicles are not provided, VINs are so potential buyers can check out their history beforehand.

(Mobile users - If you can't see the list below, click here.)