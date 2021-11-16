Case remains unsolved 3 years after Michigan hunter found shot to death in wildlife area

article

Police are still looking for answers after a man was found dead in the Rose Lake State Wildlife Research Area three years ago.

Chong Moua Yang, 68, left his Lansing home between 3-4 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2018, to go hunting. When he didn't return home after dark, his family went to look for him.

Yang was found dead in an area near East Clark Road, east of Upton Road, in Bath Township.

Police said he had been shot with a shotgun. The shotgun, Hmong knife, and backpack he had were not with him and have never been found.

Yang's knife that was missing when he was found dead

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP (7867), or the FBI Detroit at 313-965-2323.