Catching predators: Inside the task forces tracking down people targeting children

The idea of grown men and women preying on your children is nightmare-inducing for parents, yet we know they're out there. There are child predators luring kids in stealthy ways and planning to meet some of them in person.

But there are also men and women on a mission to target those same predators.

From infancy to age 3, Hope was raped by her biological dad. The heinous abuse at the hands of her father extended to his friends after he would loan her out to them.

The experience she describes was like "putting a scar" on her brain "for the rest of her life."

"He always kept a pair of handcuffs, and he always thought it would be funny if he decided to handcuff me and watch me cry," she said.

Hope's story comes from a disturbing underworld of crime and sexual abuse. It's an underworld that the Genesee County Sheriff has faced head-on with a program that specifically targets perpetrators of abuse. And it's a world that FOX 2 got an up-close-and-personal vantage of.

