Westbound I-94 shut down after suspects fire at police during carjacking incident
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A part of I-94 is shut down at Moross after police say officers were shot at during a possible carjacking situation.
Big picture view:
State officials said on Tuesday around 9:45 a.m., police were surveilling the area of westbound I-94 and Allard when they were shot at, allegedly by someone in a passing Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Police are now located in Harper Woods investigating at Peerless and Damman.
Dig deeper:
Officials say the shooting is connected to an earlier carjacking attempt.
WB I-94 is shut down in the area.
No one was injured in the incident.