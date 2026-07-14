Westbound I-94 shut down after suspects fire at police during carjacking incident

The Brief A portion of I-94 in Detroit is shut down after officers say they were shot at by a passing vehicle. Officials say the shots fired incident is connected to an earlier carjacking attempt.



A part of I-94 is shut down at Moross after police say officers were shot at during a possible carjacking situation.

Big picture view:

State officials said on Tuesday around 9:45 a.m., police were surveilling the area of westbound I-94 and Allard when they were shot at, allegedly by someone in a passing Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police are now located in Harper Woods investigating at Peerless and Damman.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the shooting is connected to an earlier carjacking attempt.

WB I-94 is shut down in the area.

No one was injured in the incident.

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