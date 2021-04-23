CDC health panel votes to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A U.S. health panel says it’s time to resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite a very rare risk of blood clots.

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended J&J’s shot, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal.

All were women, most younger than 50.

But advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk -- especially against a virus that’s still infecting tens of thousands of Americans every day. The ACIP vote: 10 voted for, 4 against, one abstention.

The government will rapidly weigh that recommendation in deciding next steps.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was looking to its advisers to help them evaluate the numbers and determine how big the vaccine’s risk really is - and how to balance that risk against the need to vaccinate millions against a virus that’s still infecting tens of thousands of Americans every day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report