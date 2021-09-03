CDC: Unvaccinated against COVID-19? Don't travel on Labor Day weekend

Still not vaccinated against COVID-19? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against travel for any who have yet to get the shot.

The public health agency's director made the recommendation last Tuesday over worries about a post-holiday bounce in infections.

Another round of cases could jeopardize progress in states still fighting to get their worst surge to date. At least 160,000 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday while as many as 137 million are expected to travel over Labor Day weekend.

In Michigan, even with close to 65% of the state vaccinated, most of the largest counties fall under the most severe infection rate categories.

The state's 7-day average sits at around 1,925, as of Sept. 1. Health experts have forecasted the state's next surge to peak at around the end of September or the beginning of October.

RELATED: Michigan AG Nessel investigating after COVID vaccine cards posted for sale by fake Facebook account

But for those that intend to travel anyway and have decided against getting the vaccine, there are a few precautions to keep in mind:

Advertisement