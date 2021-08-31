Michigan AG Nessel seeks to investigate after COVID vaccine cards posted for sale by fake Facebook account

article

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking permission from the Macomb Circuit Court to begin an investigation after blank COVID-19 vaccine cards were posted for sale in a Facebook group.

RELATED: What to do if you've lost your COVID-19 vaccine card

The cards were posted to the Mom2MomSwap-Macomb County group by a person named Kristin Holliday. According to Nessel's office, the profile used stock photos and was determined to be fake.

The petition issued by Nessel on Monday would allow her office to subpoena Facebook to get information about the person responsible for the profile selling the cards. Nessel said it appears that the person was posting the cards for sale to scam people out of money.

"Let this be a warning to those who take a shot at buying or selling fake vaccination cards in Michigan," Nessel said. "Although this one looks to be just a money-for-nothing scam, we will dig into complaints like this and vigorously pursue those who put lives in danger with fake vaccination cards."

Advertisement

Nessel's office learned about the scam after a Macomb County resident reported it. Scams can be reported here.