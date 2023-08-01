Cedar Point announces new coaster replacing Dragster, the Top Thrill 2

article

Top Thrill 2, a 420-foot-tall coaster with two towers, will replace the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point, the theme park revealed Tuesday.

The Dragster closed after last season and that was followed by cryptic videos and tweets about what could be coming.

Cedar Point says Top Thrill 2 will be the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster.

The ride will start on straightaway reaching speeds of 74 mph, racing toward the sky on Top Thrill 2’s original 420-foot-tall "top hat" tower. Then, the train goes backward at 101 mph.

(Photo: Cedar Point)

The train will continue into a backward climb at a 90-degree angle on a new, 420-foot-tall track tower before shifting into drive and racing forward into its third launch, hitting the ride’s top speed of 120 mph.

Crossing over the top hat tower, the train decelerates momentarily before a 270-degree spiral.

"Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point," said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. "Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience."

(Photo: Cedar Point)

Top Thrill 2 is slated to open in 2024.