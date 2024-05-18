Explosion rocks Downtown Rochester Saturday evening

At least two people were injured in an explosion in downtown Rochester Saturday evening.

Mark Mendola, the owner of D'Marcos Restaurant, said he thinks it was a gas tank on an outdoor heat lamp at a nearby restaurant.

"It just rattled everyone in the restaurant," he said.

Several emergency vehicles were blocking off roads near N. Main Street and E. University around 9 p.m.

