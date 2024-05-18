Explosion rocks Downtown Rochester Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least two people were injured in an explosion in downtown Rochester Saturday evening.
Mark Mendola, the owner of D'Marcos Restaurant, said he thinks it was a gas tank on an outdoor heat lamp at a nearby restaurant.
"It just rattled everyone in the restaurant," he said.
Several emergency vehicles were blocking off roads near N. Main Street and E. University around 9 p.m.
