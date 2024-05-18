Expand / Collapse search

Explosion rocks Downtown Rochester Saturday evening

By Dave Herndon
Published  May 18, 2024 9:11pm EDT
Rochester
FOX 2 Detroit

ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least two people were injured in an explosion in downtown Rochester Saturday evening. 

Mark Mendola, the owner of D'Marcos Restaurant, said he thinks it was a gas tank on an outdoor heat lamp at a nearby restaurant. 

"It just rattled everyone in the restaurant," he said. 

Several emergency vehicles were blocking off roads near N. Main Street and E. University around 9 p.m. 

This is a breaking news story, stay with Fox 2 for updates. 

Several emergency vehicles were blocking off roads near N. Main Street and E. University around 9 p.m. (Fox2 photo by Charlie Langton)

Expand