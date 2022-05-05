article

The opening day of the roller coaster season at Cedar Point is almost here. The Ohio-based amusement park and one of the most popular destinations in the Midwest returns Saturday.

Opening Day of the park's 153rd season officially begins at 10 a.m.

And like every new year in Sandusky Ohio, there are some new attractions to drum up excitement for a summer of roller coasters.

At the top of the list is the Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill in Frontier Town. According to a release, the eatery will offer a variety of hand-made dining selections, including roasted corn ribs, house-made chili, char-roasted flank steak, seasonal vegetables, hushpuppies, and cash iron brownie.

Exclusive to the Cedar Point Peninsula, Castaway Bay brings a tropical theme to some of the overnight visitors at Cedar Point. Loveable animals will greet many of the guests that stay at the Caribbean-themed resort. The hotel actually opens the day before the park on May 6.

Some 200 acres of woodlands will be part of the nature-inspired resort called Sawmill Creek, which has 239 guess roots, dining, golf, and a Lake Erie marina.

MORE: New restaurant replacing Antique Cars ride at Cedar Point this upcoming season

Advertisement

One of the biggest changes to Cedar Point isn't even the attractions but the park's exclusively cashless transactions. Cash will be converted into a prepaid debit card that can be used in or outside the park. Credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay all will be accepted as well. Read more about the system here.