Ceiling collapses on 93-year-old Dearborn woman, hospitalizing her

A Dearborn family is grappling with a bizarre incident inside their home after the fan and ceiling fell onto their 93-year-old grandmother.

The collapse sent piles of dust and debris everywhere, including onto Salima who was taken to the hospital. She escaped with only cuts on her arms, remarkably.

The same can't be said for the Walwit Street home, which is located on the east side of Dearborn.

Shimaa Alzawar, granddaughter of Salima, said the family had rented the home for three years with no issues. Then, around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, a loud crash and rumbling noise happened, followed by the cries from Salima.

"Seeing my grandmother in the hospital, oh my God," she said. "It's bad news."

The family reached out to the landlord for assistance, but did not receive any help. FOX 2 tried reaching the individual, who said he would get back in touch later Wednesday. That still hasn't happened.

Now, the family is stuck with a mess inside their home that isn't livable.

The family is now meeting with an attorney to discuss their options. They say the case is an example of when landlords don't perform proper upkeep on their properties.