Celebrate Halloween with treats and fun at Michigan Central

Celebrate Halloween with spooky fun at Michigan Central.

Halloween at The Station will include treats, live entertainment, and more both outside and inside the Detroit building on Oct. 31.

Outside, find decorated Ford vehicles at the trunk-or-treat and participate in hands-on activities like science experiments, mask-making, and more. Inside, enjoy a slate of entertainment from DJ Dez Andrés, DJ Cisco, Gabriel Duran, and Motor City Street Dance Academy. There will also be live painting by artist demaciiio.

This event is free and open to the public, though inside activities have capacity limits. As of Wednesday morning, pre-registration for inside The Station is full. Limited tickets will be available at the door.

Outside does not have capacity limits and does not require tickets.

Halloween at The Station hours

Outdoor: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 31

Indoors: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 31