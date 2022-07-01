Celebrate safely -- SE Michigan fire risk very high heading into 4th of July weekend

article

If you'll be having a fire or using fireworks this weekend, be careful.

The fire danger rating for southeast Michigan heading into 4th of July weekend is very high. This risk level is expected to drop in some areas later, but will remain high in other parts of the region, so use extra caution.

Check the daily fire risk here.

As of June 24, firefighter with the Department of Natural Resources have handled more than 160 wildfires, and the majority of wildfires are caused by humans.

Be sure to douse your bonfire with water when you are done with it.

When using fireworks, don't light them off around dry grass or debris, and be sure you have a water source nearby. Soak used fireworks before you discard them.

More DNR tips for preventing fires: