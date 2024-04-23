Stellantis announces more layoffs at Sterling Heights assembly plant

Automaker Stellantis announced more layoffs among full-time workers at its assembly plant in Sterling Heights.

The company wouldn't confirm the number of employees it was terminating, but didn't deny figures already reported - including by Automotive News which said 199 people had been laid off as of Monday.

It's the latest in a string of terminations delivered by the company this year. In March, hundreds of white collar workers were laid off during a virtual call.

The automaker said in a statement the move was necessary to "improve productivity and ensure" growth in a "rapidly changing global market."

"With a focus on preserving business fundamentals in a highly competitive and challenging U.S. automotive industry, Stellantis continues to take action to improve the efficiency of its manufacturing facilities. As a result of ongoing operational reviews, the Company will be implementing indefinite layoffs across its U.S. footprint over the coming months."

The Sterling Heights Assembly Plant employs thousands of union workers, where the company's flagship truck model, the Ram 1500, is built.

The Associated Press reported earlier in April that Stellantis' sales were down nearly 10% following first-quarter reporting, despite sales across the industry bumping up 5.1%.