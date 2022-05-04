'Celebrate the small victories': Oncology nurse's young daughter fights brain tumor

As a mother of two, Karen Jabczenski brings her motherly compassion with her when she’s on duty as an oncology nurse at Beaumont - often caring for pediatric patients.

"I love that I’m able to do whatever I can to help during those times not just from the medical side of it but from the emotional," she said.

FOX 2: "Like mothering?"

"Yes, yes."

But in 2019 it was her own child, 9-year-old Ava, who needed the same medical care Karen gave to her own patients

"She played in a soccer game and then developed a headache," she said.

"It was just pounding and hurting," Ava said.

The oncology nurse found herself at Beaumont with her daughter, but in a very different position.

"That’s supposed to be me helping someone else’s kid," she said. "She got the diagnosis of a brain tumor and then we had the pathology report, and (it said) it’s a rare cancer. It was very surreal."

Ava is now 12 years old and likes to have the same fun her peers have when she’s not receiving treatment at Beaumont…

"I like to spend time with my friends and play soccer and basketball and watch TV," she said - adding that her favorite show is ICarly.

She’s also into fingernail glam, but her battle with cancer continues.

"So we take every scan as it is, we take everything day-by-day. You celebrate the small victories and anything that’s not a win, you get through it and we do it as a team," Karen said.

A team that includes her dad and sister, family and friends. But it’s that motherly touch that Karen provides to Ava that calms her when things become overwhelming

"If she’s upset I have to do everything in my power to hold in whatever emotion I’m having to be strong for her," Karen said. "It’s not always so easy, but that’s what we do as moms."

As we celebrate Mother’s Day this mom has advice for any mother facing challenging times.

"You have to take it day-by-day, sometimes minute-by-minute, right? And with support and strength, you’re going to get through it," she said.

Ava is confident she will beat cancer and is making plans for when she does.

"Have a big huge party," she said.

And Ava’s mom will be right by her side.

"I love you mommy," she said.

"I love you too, baby," Karen said.

