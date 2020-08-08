Celebrating Lt. Matthew Corbin, a Tuskegee Airman

Family and friends gathered to say happy birthday to Matthew Corbin, a second lieutenant in the Air Force between 1943 to 1945.

"He is part of the greatest generation," said Lawrence Millben with the Detroit Chapter Tuskegee Airmen. "He and the Tuskegee Airmen by themselves were instrumental in helping save the world from Nazism."

On Saturday, Corbin celebrated 100-years on the planet. He is a member of the storied Tuskegee Airmen who were part of the Army Air Corps Program to train Black Americans to fly and maintain combat aircraft. Many dedicated service men and women fought racism to also fight for their country.

"Everyone knew the Tuskegee Airmen, or Blacks in particular couldn't fly. They didn't have the mental capability of flying. They didn't have the technical competence and they were afraid, but that went away after they went through the training," said Eric Palmer with Detroit Red Tail Incorporated.

Corbin was awarded the Victory Medal and the American Theatre Ribbon in October 1945.

"We are losing these treasures and turning 100-years old, a century is a big celebration" said Alexander Jefferson, a Member of Tuskegee Airmen.

Palmer is on a mission to make sure the next generation of Americans never forgets the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.

98-year-old Lt. Colonel, Alexander Jefferson was shot down on his 18th mission and served the balance of the war as a prisoner of war. One of the original Tuskegee Airmen honoring one of his brothers.

"We want to make sure that people know about what the they did and what we're trying to do as the youngsters is to keep that legacy alive," said Alfonso King with Friends of the City of Detroit Airport.