Center Line cleans up graffiti of racial slur, genitalia painted on woman's fence

Inappropriate orange and black spray paint graffiti defaced the private fence of at least three residents on Potomac Avenue and the sound barrier wall along the I-696 service drive.

FOX 2 spoke with one of the residents who had their fence on Evelyn and 11 Mile painted with male genitalia, the N-word, and a homophobic slur.

"The suspect or suspects of this crime spray-painted phallic symbols, racist and homophobic words on both private fencing and public property," said Center Line City Manager Dennis Champine.

According to the Center Line Public Safety Department, a formal complaint was never received from impacted residents, but the City Manager filed one on behalf of the city.

"The City of Center Line is a community of acceptance and inclusion. We are a diverse community with residents and businesses of many different races, cultures, and sexual orientations", said Champine

Mayor Robert Binson said they are seeking prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

"This is not who we are, therefore, I have requested a full investigation by the Public Safety Department hoping that we can identify the offenders and send a very clear message that this behavior will not be tolerated by the city or the community as a whole!" said Binson.

The City of Center Line DPW removed the graffiti today by painting over, cleaning and sandblasting it.

"We want residents, businesses and visitors to know that the City of Center Line is a diverse, equitable and inclusive community, which has always been one of the great things about our small town," said Champine. "Hate by those who do not accept people for who they are or what they stand for will not be tolerated in Center Line."

