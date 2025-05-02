Center Line man, border protection officer charged with child porn

The Brief Scott James Rocky has been charged for receiving and distributing child pornography. Rocky, 57, of Center Line, is a Customs and Border Protection officer for the past 17 years.



A 57-year-old Center Line who is a Customs and Border Protection officer was charged with Child pornography crimes.

The backstory:

Scott James Rocky is charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, which was filed in federal court Friday.

Rocky, a 17-year employee with Customs and Border Protection, emerged as a suspect when an FBI agent monitoring a bit torrent peer-to-peer file sharing program on April 29, 2025 when 4,141 files of "investigative interest" were observed according to a federal affidavit.

"A file of investigative interest is defined as a file associated with keywords or hash values related to material consistent with the federal definition of child pornography," said FBI Special Agent Matthew R. Hughes in the affidavit.

The same IP address shared more than 500 files with an undercover computer that monitors child pornography on bit torrent.

"I reviewed the 530 files downloaded from subject computer using IP address 24.127.34.100, and found many of the files appear to depict real minor children between the ages of four and ten years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct," Hughes said.

On May 1, a federal search warrant was executed at Rocky's residence where the desktop computer was reviewed before being seized. The computer had external peer-to-peer applications for file sharing were installed.

An external hard drive was found in drawer near the computer with animated pornography videos that appeared to depict children and teens involved in sex acts.