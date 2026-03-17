Husband arrested after allegedly murdering wife in Center Line Tuesday night

The Brief Law enforcement are responding to a scene in Centerline. Center line police were spotted at two different scenes, including one near Van Dyke.



Law enforcement responded to two separate scenes in Center Line on Tuesday night for an alleged murder.

Center Line police are investigating a suspected homicide after a female was shot. Law enforcement are investigating the husband as the suspect.

He allegedly fled police on scene before being taken into custody at 10 Mile and Van Dyke.

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One scene is at Van Dyke and Sterling Street. The other was in the 10000 block of Wainwright.

Officers were seen canvassing the area around a series of townhouses. Warren police were among the departments that assisted in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.