Central Michigan University planning to reopen main campus, in-person classes for fall semseter

At least one Michigan University plans to reopen before the end of 2020. Central Michigan University announced Monday it plans to reopen in the fall.

In message attributed to the school's president, Bob Davies said they plan to open CMU's main campus and satellite locations in the fall for face-to-face instruction.

"This decision was not made lightly; it comes following many weeks of discussion and thoughtful planning," wrote Davies.

However, with the reopening comes guidance from health officials at the local and state level that will prioritize the safety of the university community and provide the chance to attend school in both the classroom and outside it.

Regardless of the status of COVID-19 come the fall semester, students at CMU can bank on social distancing rules guiding how operations are run on campus. Some of those rules include:

Reduced occupancy rates in residence halls

Campus dining will review policies and adapt to fit best practices for safe food service

More disinfecting of surfaces and spaces across campus

Robust screening and testing will also be undertaken

Students can also expect some change to classrooms and labs as the layout options may change. Class sizes could be reduced and more remote options will be available to students.

Most of Michigan's higher education bodies cancelled the remainder of their spring semesters around the same time when COVID-19's spread was first noted in the state.