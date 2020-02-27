CEO of Michigan Veterans Foundation, Tyrone Chatman, dead at 67

Tyrone Chatman, a Detroit-native and army veteran who was the CEO of the Michigan Veterans Foundation has died.

The 67-year-old died Wednesday night from organ failure.

Chatman is credited with helping thousands of veterans suffering from addiction and homelessness. Born Sept. 26, 1952, Chatman lived in Southfield before joining the U.S. Army at 17 years old. He was first deployed to Hanau, Germany in 1971 on a one-year tour with the 516th Engineer Battalion.

He also served as a military advisor in Vietnam from 1971-72 before being honorably discharged on Aug. 17, 1972. He was awarded several medals, including the Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Chatman leaves behind his wife, two children and two grandchildren.

The Michigan Veterans Foundation is a non-profit agency that offers several services to veterans like transitional housing, PTSD counseling and substance abuse intervention.