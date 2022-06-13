Chance for severe weather tonight as hot temps move in
FOX 2 - Hello gang, there's a chance for active weather Monday evening and overnight, with strong to severe storms a possibility.
For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, scattered thunderstorms, some could bring damaging wind gusts and localized heavy rainfall with a low of 64.
On Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and dry, with a high of 85.
For Wednesday: Hazy - hot – and humid with highs in the mid-90s. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH will be in effect.
On Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms and a high of 91.
Friday: Lots of sun, warm, and dry with a high of 84.
For Saturday: Lots of sun, pleasant, and a high of 77.
Sunday: Partly sunny and a high near 80.
-Luterman