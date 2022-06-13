Chance for severe weather tonight as hot temps move in

Hello gang, there's a chance for active weather Monday evening and overnight, with strong to severe storms a possibility.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, scattered thunderstorms, some could bring damaging wind gusts and localized heavy rainfall with a low of 64.

Related: Michigan severe weather: 75 mph winds, hail, and tornado potential may strike region Monday night

On Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and dry, with a high of 85.

For Wednesday: Hazy - hot – and humid with highs in the mid-90s. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH will be in effect.

On Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms and a high of 91.

Friday: Lots of sun, warm, and dry with a high of 84.

For Saturday: Lots of sun, pleasant, and a high of 77.

Sunday: Partly sunny and a high near 80.

ENJOY

-Luterman



