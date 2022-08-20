Chance for storms Saturday for Dream Cruise

It's a big weekend for outdoor events: The Dream Cruise and outdoor barbecues and flea markets all over the state. There is a threat for rain, possibly storms bringing heavy rain.

Let's start with Saturday. A warm, moist air mass will be in place to start the day. High temperatures should get to near 86. In this environment, a cold front approaches, a different air mass with cooler, drier air. In advance of this front, storms may develop after the heat of the day, around 3 pm.

Low Saturday night 67.

The same system will be in the vicinity bringing more rain to Sunday. High/82, Low/65

Morning rain as the Low moves east Monday. 81/65

Mostly sunny Tuesday 82/64

Wednesday dry with increasing clouds, a chance for showers late 83/62

Dry Thursday 85/65.

Rain likely Friday High 85.



