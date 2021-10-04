Chance for thunderstorms Monday night, morning rain for Tuesday

Hey gang! Look for occasional showers Monday evening with perhaps a rumble of thunder and a low near 60.

On Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, which could bring a morning sprinkle. It will still be mild and a high of 71.

For Wednesday: More clouds than sun with a daytime high up to 74.

Thursday & Friday: Occasional showers both days with a high in the lower 70s.

We are looking at a very nice weekend with sun and clouds both days and highs in the middle 70s

ENJOY!!!!!

-Luterman

