Chance of 90 degrees on July 4, storms chances return Thursday

Hello gang, we are looking at some very warm temps for the Fourth of July tomorrow and Wednesday. Even 90 degrees is not out of the question.

Another cold front crosses the region Thursday with scattered thundershowers. After that, we'll see a nice stretch to end the week, lasting through the upcoming weekend.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, perhaps we'll see an isolated early evening shower. It will be staying mild and muggy with a low of 67.

On Tuesday for the Fourth of July, partly sunny, nice and warm with a high of 88.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very warm with a high of 89.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with occasional thundershowers and a high of 83.

Friday: Sun, clouds and nice with a high near 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny and nice with a high of 82.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and nice with a high of 82

Enjoy and be safe,

-Luterman



