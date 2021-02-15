Detroit reschedules 3,000 vaccine appointments ahead of heavy snowfall Tuesday

The City of Detroit will deploy road crews and safety precautions throughout the evening Monday as it prepares for another batch of heavy snowfall expected to blanket the region today and tomorrow.

The city is asking residents to move their cars by 6 p.m. Monday as it prepares for a day full of plowing Detroit's 1,880 miles of streets.

Mayor Mike Duggan also said the city would be canceling its scheduled COVID-19 vaccines at the TCF Center on Tuesday due to difficulty in driving conditions. All 3,000 people scheduled to get their vaccine Tuesday will now get them at the same time Saturday.

Duggan said there was a "good chance" that people would have trouble getting out of their neighborhoods on Tuesday and wanted to avoid people missing their vaccine appointments.

For people scheduled to get their vaccine at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, they'll now get it at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

Those that have rides scheduled through IntellRide, cheap transportation offered to seniors who don't have an easy way of getting to the TCF Center, will still have those rides scheduled on Saturday.

The vaccine rescheduling won't affect any planned 2nd doses that would be administered on March 16.

Anyone with conflicts can call (313) 230-0505 to get rescheduled.

Up to 10 inches of snow is expected to fall over parts of Southeast Michigan by tomorrow afternoon. In addition to the 1,880 miles of residential roads that will be plowed by city contractors, city crews will salt and plow the 673 miles of major roads in Detroit. They will also clear all protected bike lanes after major roads are unblocked.

Duggan said it would take about 24 hours to get everything plowed.

He's expected to speak at the public safety headquarters around 2 p.m.