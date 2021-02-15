6 to 9 inches of snow coming, Winter Storm Warning in place for most of SE Michigan

We told you it was coming. Monday morning's snow showers have come to an end in Southeast Michigan with about two inches of snow across most of the area. But that's just the appetizer. The main course is starting Monday night.

I blame my mother in law. I really do. She texted me just a few days ago saying she wanted a "really big snow storm". So now she's gonna get it and I have an excuse to blame my mother-in-law for something (I'm only kidding, she's a lovely lady).

Since Sunday night we've seen roughly 2 inches of snow fall around Metro Detroit. It's been consistent but mostly light and easy to shovel. A break is built into the forecast for the later afternoon but it all kicks up again this evening and by then, it'll be a lot heavier.

HOW MUCH SNOW WILL WE GET

Here in Michigan, we have more cold and lots more snow on the way. Here are the details.

This is the question everyone wants to know: how much snow will we wake up to on Tuesday?

Across southeast Michigan, we expect to see between 6 and 9 inches of snow with counties south and east along the Detroit River, close to Lake St. Clair, and extending up to the Thumb getting the heaviest snow.

Tuesday's snow system has shifted over the past few days but the heaviest stuff is still tracking to the south and eastern counties with Monroe, Wayne, Oakland, and St. Clair all expecting around 9 inches of total snow.

This Winter Snow Storm is impacting over 100 million Americans from Louisiana all the way to Northern Maine. That's incredible when you really think about it.

The strong Polar Vortex is combining with more than enough moisture to dump FEET of snow in many locations. Southern states are dealing with accumulating ice and everyone is battling extremely cold air.

WINTER WEATHER WARNING

The National Weather Service announced that a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Monday night around 6 p.m. as we're looking at significant snowfall.

The warning spans most of southeast Michigan with most counties along the Indiana and Ohio borders, through Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Genessee Counties, and all the way up into the Thumb.

6 p.m. is when the heavy snow will start tracking into the state, coming up from the South.

HEAVY STUFF STARTS TO FALL

The snow will be consistent through the rest of the evening AND overnight, with snowfall rates topping 2 inches per hour at times.

This heavy and wet snow is going to make driving hazardous throughout the night Monday and through Tuesday morning. The drive to work, if you're still going into work, will be significantly impacted, especially with temperatures in the teens making treatments less effective.

The heaviest part of this system will be in the first six hours - between 6 p.m. and midnight. We expect between 4 and 5 inches of snow falling in those six hours. But it's not done.

The snow will continue until 6 a.m. on Tuesday when another 2 to 4 inches will fall. With combined to the first two inches we got Monday, our complete totals will be between 5 and 9 inches of snow on the ground.

MOST SNOW IN THREE YEARS

The snow will be over a little after sunrise on Tuesday but boy, it'll take us a while to dig out from it. When you add in the Monday morning snow with the Monday night/Tuesday morning snow we are going to see some spots that are near double digits totals.

That would be the most snow in one single snowstorm in three years, since February 9, 2018! Make sure you help your neighbors, take plenty of breaks, and don't overdo it.

