Charges against Beavis-head graffiti artist dropped

article

The Highland Park-based artist charged with six felonies for spray-painting Beavis graffiti from "Beavis and Butt-Head" across Detroit, has had his case dropped.

The case against Bryan Herrin - the man who calls himself BVIS - has been dismissed without prejudice by Judge Ronald Giles, meaning the case could be reopened at a later time.

A statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said, "The judge would not the allow the prosecution to introduce certain documents into evidence and would not allow certain witnesses to testify. This negatively impacted the case.

"The court dismissed the case without prejudice. We are currently determining whether we will appeal the court’s ruling."

The graffiti artist is allegedly responsible for spray-painting thousands of Beavis heads all over Detroit - leaving his mark on buildings, construction materials, fences, and even inside a supermarket.

Herrin had been facing six counts of malicious destruction of property – each count punishable by up to four years in prison if convicted.

The artist outed himself in the Metro Times in April, where he boasted that he'd do up to 20 Beavis heads a night. He described it as a compulsion, as it was his favorite cartoon growing up.

Related article



