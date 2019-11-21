Charges against Hamtramck school employee accused of sexually assaulting student dropped

The case against a Hamtramck school employee accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student off school property has been dropped, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Ibrahim Aljahim was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, stemming back to incidents that happened on Sept. 18. He operated within the Hamtramck school system and as a community leader.

Aljahim was a volunteer at the Wayne County Sheriff's office and a school and community liaison for Oakland International Academy, a position he held for four years. It was alleged that Aljahim had inappropriate sexual contact with an 18-year-old male student on school property during school hours.

Officials say Judge Alexis G. Krot of the 31st District Court dropped all charges after a preliminary examination.

"The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will evaluate the preliminary examination transcript to determine whether an appeal will be filed in this case," Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said.