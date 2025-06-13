Charges expected against suspect who threatened to shoot up Rockwood Police Department

The Brief A person who allegedly threatened to shoot up the Rockwood Police Department is facing charges. Police said the person made numerous calls threatening the shooting on Wednesday morning. The suspect has not been identified.



A suspect accused of threatening to shoot up the Rockwood Police Department is expected to be arraigned on charges Friday.

Several calls about the threat were received Wednesday morning. By 9 p.m., the suspected caller was in custody.

The backstory:

After the calls were received, city buildings were closed out of an abundance of caution.

Police said they worked with local and federal authorities to track down a suspect and make an arrest. An investigation is ongoing.

Though police have not said if the threats are linked, they come after the arrest of a Detroit high school student in Rockwood led to his deportation this week.

Related article

Maykol Bogoya-Duarte was arrested after he was caught driving without a license in Rockwood while driving to a field trip in May. His story garnered attention this week as his deportation neared, and the Detroit Public Schools Community District called for his release by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Bogoya-Duarte, 18, was deported to Columbia on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to speculate on what it may or may not be connected with," Rockwood Police Chief Randy Krause said. "Obviously speculation can run the gamut of what it could be related to. We're going to let the evidence lead us to where it does."

What's next:

The suspect, who has not been identified, is expected to be arraigned in Woodhaven's 33rd District Court on Friday morning.