Charges filed against suspect in fatal Oakland County pedestrian crash after he was deported

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 18, 2025 7:42am EDT
Stephen Singleton

    • Charges were filed against a man accused of hitting and killing a pastor in Rochester Hills, but the suspect likely won't be prosecuted.
    • The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was deported earlier this year.
    • Despite this, charges were brought against him this week by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. 

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect accused of hitting and killing a well-known pastor in Rochester Hills last year is facing charges - but likely won't actually go through court proceedings because he was deported before charges were filed.

Jhadiel Portilla, 28, was charged Wednesday with moving violation causing death and possession of a forged license plate for the Nov. 3, 2024 crash that killed Stephen Singleton.

The backstory:

Singleton, 72, had just left for his morning walk and was crossing Rochester Road at Avon when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Focus. He was wearing a reflective vest, and investigators believe he was using a crosswalk when he was struck.

After the crash, Singleton's family expressed anger that the suspect, Portilla, was released pending a federal court date since he was an undocumented immigrant.

Dig deeper:

According to a press release Wednesday from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Portilla was deported to Columbia on Feb. 18. Because of this, he likely will not be prosecuted for the deadly crash.

