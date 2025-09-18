Charges filed against suspect in fatal Oakland County pedestrian crash after he was deported
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect accused of hitting and killing a well-known pastor in Rochester Hills last year is facing charges - but likely won't actually go through court proceedings because he was deported before charges were filed.
Jhadiel Portilla, 28, was charged Wednesday with moving violation causing death and possession of a forged license plate for the Nov. 3, 2024 crash that killed Stephen Singleton.
The backstory:
Singleton, 72, had just left for his morning walk and was crossing Rochester Road at Avon when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Focus. He was wearing a reflective vest, and investigators believe he was using a crosswalk when he was struck.
After the crash, Singleton's family expressed anger that the suspect, Portilla, was released pending a federal court date since he was an undocumented immigrant.
Dig deeper:
According to a press release Wednesday from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Portilla was deported to Columbia on Feb. 18. Because of this, he likely will not be prosecuted for the deadly crash.
