Charges filed against suspect in fatal Oakland County pedestrian crash after he was deported

The Brief Charges were filed against a man accused of hitting and killing a pastor in Rochester Hills, but the suspect likely won't be prosecuted. The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was deported earlier this year. Despite this, charges were brought against him this week by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.



Jhadiel Portilla, 28, was charged Wednesday with moving violation causing death and possession of a forged license plate for the Nov. 3, 2024 crash that killed Stephen Singleton.

Singleton, 72, had just left for his morning walk and was crossing Rochester Road at Avon when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Focus. He was wearing a reflective vest, and investigators believe he was using a crosswalk when he was struck.

After the crash, Singleton's family expressed anger that the suspect, Portilla, was released pending a federal court date since he was an undocumented immigrant.

According to a press release Wednesday from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Portilla was deported to Columbia on Feb. 18. Because of this, he likely will not be prosecuted for the deadly crash.