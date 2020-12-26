7-day Kwanzaa celebration starts Saturday at Charles H. Wright museum

Event organizers at the Charles H. Wright museum had to adjust their usual Kwanzaa celebrations to an all-virtual event due to COVID.

According to the Charles H. Wright museum website, "Kwanzaa is an African-American holiday founded in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, as a way to unite the community following the Watts Rebellion. Kwanzaa is derived from the phrase "matunda ya kwanza" which means "first fruits" in Swahili."

Starting Saturday, for the next seven days at 7 p.m., viewers can log in and view videos of songs, dancing, storytelling, poetry, and more.

Each night, a candle is lit, and families can discuss one of the sevens themes, Themes include unity, self-determination, collective work, responsibility, and more.

Link to the 7-day Kwanzaa celebration:

https://www.thewright.org/kwanzaa-2020