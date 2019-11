Flamingo To Go is a new spot in Detroit where the chefs are good at being creative.

Meeko, the owner and top chef, told us about some of the more interesting items on the menu, such as the white fish nuggets and fried rice balls.

You can learn more about the restaurant in the video player above.

It's located in the 17000 block of Woodward, right across from Palmer Park in Detroit.

It's open every day except for Tuesdays from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.