Chedrick Greene wins special election for state senate in Mid-Michigan

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The Brief Democrat Chedrick Greene won the 35th District special Senate election Tuesday night. The projected winner fills the open seat vacated by US Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet (D) who is now in Congress. Some residents sued Governor Gretchen Whitmer for a special election after going over a year without representation.



For the first time in 16 months, Michigan's 35th District will have representation in Lansing.

The backstory:

Democrat Chedrick Greene is the projected winner of a special election for the open seat last night, for the district which includes Saginaw, Bay City and Midland.

Greene won with 58.9% of the vote against Republican Jason Tunney (39.4%) and Libertarian Ali Sledz (1.7%).

The win secures Democrat control of the State Senate through the end of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's term.

A Saginaw Fire Department captain and marine, Greene replaces Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet, who is now a congresswoman.

"OORAH! WE WON!" Greene posted on X, formerly Twitter. "We delivered this decisive victory by listening and speaking to the things keeping everyday people up at night — worries about affordability, safety, and freedom.

"I am excited to go to Lansing to fight for every policy and dollar that helps hardworking men and women build better lives here in Bay, Midland, and Saginaw counties and sets our kids up for brighter futures."

Dig deeper:

Pressure had been building for Whitmer to call a special election to fill the seat, both from Republicans and residents for the 500 days or so, without representation.

Residents sued Whitmer in August of 2025 to force the governor's hand in calling an election.

Democrats held a slim 19-18 lead in the Senate, meaning a GOP win in District 35 - considered a bellwether battleground for the state, would have forced a tie. Republicans currently control the House.