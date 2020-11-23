Chef and team prepares Thanksgiving meals for families in need

Days before Thanksgiving, you can smell delicious food cooking inside the kitchen at Marygrove Conservancy on Detroit's west side. That's where Chef Phil Jones is on a mission.

"We want to make sure everyone is able to enjoy the holiday and we want to people to know that they are actually cared about," Jones said.

Jones is the Chief Culinary Officer of Farmacy Food, an organization that encourages healthy eating. The food they cooked on Monday will feed 5,000 people.

The meals included turkey with all the trimmings. The food is provided by restaurants across the city.

"It's a joyful thing for me," Jones said. "We tend to forget people. I'm truly a firm believer, we are only as strong as out weakest link. If we can help one another, I think of it selfishly, if my neighbors doing well, I'm doing well.

It takes a full team to get the meals prepped and prepared.

On Wednesday, several organizations will pick up the meals at Jefferson Avenue at Presbyterian Church and pass them out to families in need. Meanwhile, Jones hopes the families know one thing when they sit down and eat this Thanksgiving.

"They're cared about and the work we do is because we know people need the work done for them," he said. "We need people to know they're loved and that makes the world better for everyone involved."



