As restaurants are getting ready to reopen Monday, June 8, we check in on The Nine with our friends at Testa Barra.

They show us a fun recipe you can make this summer, simple street corn. You can watch and get the recipe below.

Chef Gabriella's Simple Street Corn

Recipe Inspired By Testa Barra

Cook Time 20 minutes

Yield: 4-6 servings

Aioli Ingredients:

2c Sour Cream

½ c Mayo

2 Bu Scallions, rough cut, keep the white, and remove the roots

1 bu Parsley

2 Tbs calabrian chili infused oil

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt & Pepper, to taste

Pinch of turmeric

Place all ingredients except salt and pepper in a blender and blend until completely emulsified. Season with salt and pepper to taste and put into a squirt bottle.

For the corn:

6 ears of corn, cleaned (try and get Michigan Corn!)

1 c Cojita or Parmesan cheese

¼ c parsley, minced

¼ Cilantro, minced

1 tsp ancho chili powder or paprika and cayenne mixed

Directions:

Blanch corn in boiling water for 1 minute, oil, season with salt and pepper and grill for 3 minutes while rotating evenly until charred. After grilled, drizzle aioli the sprinkle cojita cheese, herbs, and dash ancho chili powder. Enjoy!

