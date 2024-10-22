Rolls Royce shot up by suspects in Dodge Charger on Woodward during Royal Oak chase

Royal Oak police responded to a strange call from people Rolls Royce saying they were being shot at, and chased by a suspect in a Dodge Charger.

"We got a very frantic 911 call from the passenger of the Rolls Royce," said Lt. Rich Millard, Royal Oak police.

The call came at 2 a.m. Sunday from the area of 13 Mile and Woodward - the caller said somebody in the Charger had attacked them.

They had just left an establishment in Birmingham, and claimed a car pulled alongside of them - then just started shooting. Luckily despite the luxury car being peppered with shots, the occupants inside were not injured.

The Rolls Royce was covered in bullet holes — and the driver was chasing the Charger that shot at them at high speeds through Royal Oak.

"I believe they just wanted to keep eyes on it enough, where we’d be able to get the area and intervene," Millard said. "They didn’t want the guys to get away.

"They’re very amped up naturally and we’re trying to get whatever information we can get from them, while also telling them, 'Hey - stop chasing these people.'"

The driver of the Charger cut through a neighborhood off Campbell — and made the mistake of turning onto Lauren Court — a cul-de-sac.

Trying to escape, the driver hopped the car over the back of the basketball hoop standing support and they came to a rest at a little hill nearby where you can still see the tire tracks near a fence.

They had to hop out of the car, abandoned it and they got away on foot.

Police recovered the Charger, but it turns out it was stolen out of Rochester Hills.

Royal Oak police are looking for tips to track down whoever was in the stolen Charger — and they say the people in the Rolls Royce are cooperating.