Cherries spill across northern Michigan highway after crash

article

Cherries spilled across a Michigan highway after a crash Tuesday morning.

An SUV and a cherry truck collided on M-37 near west 30 Road in Wexford County before 10 a.m. The truck flipped on its side, dumping the fruit on the road.

(Photos: MSP)

The SUV driver was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for minor injuries, while the truck driver was treated at the scene.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

(Photo: MSP)

Police have not said which driver was responsible for the crash.

The road was closed for several hours, but is now open.