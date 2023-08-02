Taco Bell manager killed by homeless employee he let stay with him, mother says

Louis Stafford offered to help an employee who fell on hard times, but no one could imagine it would end in a fatal shooting.

Stafford is remembered for his big smile - and an even bigger heart. His mother wants to share what kind of person her son was, and wants to give everyone a warning.

"He was so emotional, he loved cats he was a soft-hearted guy," said Leola Stafford. "He was a good friend, never known him to be a bad friend to anybody."

He was a manager at the Taco Bell on 23 Mile in Chesterfield Township. Louis' big heart was apparent when he noticed one of his employees was coming to work with wet clothes.

Dejon Drake admitted to being homeless — and Louis offered to let him stay with him at his apartment, less than a mile down the road from the Taco Bell.

"He had a good sense of humor, he was a big brother, he was a younger brother," his mother said.

But a short time after the employee started staying with Louis, his behavior became combative towards his co-workers and towards Louis — according to Leola.

Louis told Dejon Drake he could no longer stay with him at his apartment. It was Saturday, July 29th.

"That’s when the fight broke out," Leola said. "The dude didn’t want to leave, and he pushed Louis and Louis fought back and beat him up and so he shot him."

Louis Stafford was just 27 years old died at a nearby hospital.

Murder suspect Dejon Drake.

"I will never understand the universe and how God chooses who leaves and how they leave," his mother said.

Police arrested 24-year-old Dejon Drake at the scene. He’s being held at the Macomb County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Louis’ mom has a message she wants to share.

"You just cannot let your heart overrule your safety - the world has changed," she said. "And it’s the luck of the draw. You don’t know if you stop and help that person, what’s on their mind - just because they’re in need."

Leola set up a GoFundMe to raise money to buy a suit for his funeral and to raise money for his two friends who witnessed the shooting.

Louis Stafford



