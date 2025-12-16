Chesterfield Township sees increase in package thefts amid holiday season

The Brief Packages are being delivered to porches all over Metro Detroit, and porch pirates are seizing the opportunity. Residents in a condo complex in Chesterfield Township say many have doorbell cameras, but it seems to not deter any criminals. There is an effort to increase penalties at the federal level called the "Porch Pirates Act."



The holidays are in full swing, which means packages are being delivered to porches all over Metro Detroit, and porch pirates are seizing the opportunity.

Big picture view:

Residents in a condo complex in Chesterfield Township say many have doorbell cameras, and while that does help investigators get a good idea of who they’re looking for, it doesn’t seem to be deterring these crimes of opportunity.

According to law enforcement and experts who study porch theft, the crime itself is fairly easy to commit, while the criminals can be difficult to catch.

What should people do?:

The first recommendation is to get the package inside as soon as possible. If you’re not home, invest in a porch locker or leave instructions for the delivery person to place the package out of sight — behind a plant or bench. The key is to avoid tempting a thief to your porch in the first place.

It’s something people here in Chesterfield Township are well aware of, and they say the same caution applies to mailboxes as well.

"We got a notice from the condo association that if they see the red flag up, they have been stealing the mail. So they told us to keep the flag down — we will still take the mail, and they won’t know that you are mailing something," said resident Albert Grand.

"I’ve got neighbors up and down, and we meet up regularly and share the videos. So the second I got it on my Ring notification, I flipped it to everybody here," said resident Ryan Savage.

Police say they are still actively working to identify this person, so if you have information, call the Chesterfield Police Department.

What’s being done about it?:

There is an effort to increase penalties at the federal level. It’s called the "Porch Pirates Act." It would make stealing packages a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The bill has bipartisan support, but so far it has not made it to the House floor for a vote.

